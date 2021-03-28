Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori or Chicharito Hernández, fans ask for ‘nine’

Football

After the defeat of the Mexican National Team, a goal for zero against Welsh in a friendly match corresponding to the FIFA Date in March, which meant the second setback in the ‘Tata’ Martino With Mexico, the fans were furious and blamed it on the lack of a nominal forward center like Rogelio Funes Mori and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

After the game, the fans assured that Mexico is not to play without a center forward and that Hirving Lozano’s incursion as a false ‘9’ did not end up being anything productive in the game against Wales.

In addition, they believe that Funes Mori would undoubtedly have a place in this team of ‘Tata’ Martino, like ‘Chicharito’, despite the fact that his level has dropped in recent times.

