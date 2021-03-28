Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori or Chicharito Hernández, fans ask for ‘nine’

After the defeat of the Mexican National Team, a goal for zero against Welsh in a friendly match corresponding to the FIFA Date in March, which meant the second setback in the ‘Tata’ Martino With Mexico, the fans were furious and blamed it on the lack of a nominal forward center like Rogelio Funes Mori and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

After the game, the fans assured that Mexico is not to play without a center forward and that Hirving Lozano’s incursion as a false ‘9’ did not end up being anything productive in the game against Wales.

In addition, they believe that Funes Mori would undoubtedly have a place in this team of ‘Tata’ Martino, like ‘Chicharito’, despite the fact that his level has dropped in recent times.

There is no one who comes close to Raúl, of course Funes Mori is necessary in this team. No one should tear their clothes for naturalization, that issue was already 20 years ago, today everyone does: Germany, France, the United States, etc. – chick macías (@ChavaSports) March 27, 2021

For quality, Funes Mori >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Chicharito, Pulido, Ormeño, Henry Martín, Macias and Vega, TOGETHER. – Vikings in (@VikingosEnMex) March 27, 2021

Are there still people who believe that Funes Mori has no place in the Mexican team? Given Jiménez’s situation and that Macias will be in the Olympics, I think that if he can contribute, as a replacement he could be a good option. – Joss M (@ JossMp97) March 27, 2021

The next FIFA date is this June, hopefully Raúl is ready. If not, Funes Mori, Henry and Ormeño will be our options. Playing without a center forward is not an option. – Rub Sainz (@RubSainz) March 27, 2021

Ormeño and Funes Mori in which Raúl Jiménez remembers his name. There is no other way, Tatismo will have to give in. – Zorrito Le Pew (@JZDPX) March 27, 2021

They should have called Funes Mori who does know how to play oxygenating 80. – E w, R odri! (@CafeSlava) March 27, 2021

