Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori lives his first training session with El Tri (PHOTO)

The Mexican National Team has begun its preparation phase to face the preparation matches against the National Panama and of Nigeria, with his sights set on his participation in the 2021 Gold Cup.

Forward Rogelio Funes Mori has lived his first official training with the colors of the Mexican national team after his naturalization and they have made it viral through social networks.

Through Twitter, the tricolor box spread the image where the attacker of the Rayados from Monterrey meets all his teammates at the High Performance Center in the first practice under the coach Gerardo Martino.

“It is known … Mexico = happiness., @ Rogelio7funes”, they wrote.

It should be remembered that the Mexican National Team will face the Panama National Team and the Nigerian National Team next Wednesday, June 30 and Saturday, July 3, prior to their participation in the 2021 Gold Cup.

