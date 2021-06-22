Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori launches look after reporting to El Tri (PHOTO)

Forward Rogelio Funes Mori continues to steal the spotlight on the Mexican National Team towards the 2021 Gold Cup, sharing his journey towards concentration for the preparation matches against Panama Y Nigeria.

Before his appointment to defend the colors of the Mexican national team, the attacker of the Rayados from Monterrey He has surprised with his radical change of image before reporting to El Tri and that has made it viral on social networks.

Via InstagramThe twin shared in his stories a photograph where he appears in a barber shop after having a haircut prior to the trip to CDMX to report to the High Performance Center.

Rogelio Funes Mori and his new look prior to his concentration in the Mexican National Team. Photo Capture Instagram Stories @ rogeliofm9

“The little cut for sele @ rogeliofm9,” he wrote.

It should be noted that the coach Gerardo Martino will reveal the final list of those summoned in the Mexican National Team for the 2021 Gold Cup after the conclusion of the friendly match against the Panama National Team.

