Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori is already Mexican and aims for the Gold Cup

Rogelio Funes Mori He is already Mexican by nationality after he completed the corresponding procedure to receive dual nationality and everything indicates that he would be considered by Gerardo Martino for the 2021 Gold Cup.

With a shortage of forwards in the Mexican National Team, the name of Rogelio Funes Mori has sounded to ‘reinforce’ the tricolor in the Gold Cup.

As revealed by ESPN, he is only waiting for the letter from a Mexican citizen to begin his management with FIFA and be able to play for Mexico.

“The process has already been concluded and we hope that the times coincide so that it can be considered in the Gold Cup.” A source informed ESPN.

Funes Mori, a 30-year-old forward, has played in Liga MX since 2015 and the only complication he could have is that he already played with the Argentina Under 20 National Team in 2011.

