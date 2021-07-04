Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori explodes in jubilation after debut and goal with El Tri

The forward of Rayados from Monterrey, Rogelio Funes Mori had a dream debut with the Mexican National Team, as it took him less than 5 minutes to score his first goal against Nigeria, according to the Twin, his debut met expectations after being signaled for his call to Tri.

“For me it is a dream come true. We must move forward. I think the team was very good, we have been working very well and that was reflected on the pitch ”, he mentioned to the TUDN cameras.

The Gang attacker confessed his nerves ahead of his debut, however, his teammates sympathized with him, in addition to feeling sheltered by the fans who attended the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

“Lots of (thoughts), a bit of anxiety and nervousness. The truth is that with this kind of players, with the boys who have treated me very well and with the support of the people, everything became easier for me ”, he added.

Rogelio Funes Mori wants to score many goals in the 2021 Gold Cup to respond to the confidence of Gerardo Martino.

“Surely he (Rogelio Funes Mori) is calm with the goal because it is what everyone expects. When a player is naturalized, what is expected is that he pays with goals and he has already been able to take that weight off his shoulders ”: Gerardo Martino. @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/O9SGndLPmu – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) July 4, 2021

“I’m very happy. The boys gave me their advice, they told me to be calm and to play as I have to. This way it is easier to be able to demonstrate on the court. I have felt very comfortable ”, he concluded.

