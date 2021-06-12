Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori “destroys” his competition at the club level

Rogelio Funes Mori completed his naturalization procedures and can now be chosen by Gerardo Martino for the Mexican National Team, although many are against putting him above elements such as Alan Pulido Y Henry Martin, who were the Tri attackers in the Nations league.

However, according to information from the “Goles y Cifras” account, “The Twin” Funes Mori has much better numbers than these two elements since 2015, which was when it reached the MX League to reinforce the Rayados del Monterrey.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul seeks to stay with Juan Escobar, reveals his representative

From that season to date, at the club level, Funes Mori has recorded a total of 121 goals, while Alan Pulido has 59 (Olympiacos, Chivas and Sporting Kansas City) and Henry Martín 54 (Xolos and América).

Rogelio Funes Mori arrived in Monterrey in the 2015-16 season and from that moment on he has scored more club goals than three other Mexican strikers. 121 Rogelio Funes Mori

68 Javier Hernandez

59 Alan Pulido

54 Henry Martín pic.twitter.com/3ab1p8VDJQ – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) June 11, 2021

“Rogelio Funes Mori arrived in Monterrey in the 2015-16 Season and from that moment on he has scored more club goals than three other Mexican forwards. 121 Rogelio Funes Mori, 68 Javier Hernández, 59 Alan Pulido, 54 Henry Martín.”

Funes Mori has even more goals than Javier “el Chicharito” Hernándes in this period of time, despite the fact that the top scorer of the Mexican National Team went through clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham, Sevilla and LA Galaxy. .

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: