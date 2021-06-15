Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori awaits authorization from FIFA to be called up. Will he make it to the Gold Cup?

Rogelio Funes Mori, forward for the Rayados del Monterrey, received his naturalization letter as a Mexican on Monday, June 14, so he could now be taken into account by Gerardo “el Tata” Martino for the call of the Mexican National Team towards the Gold Cup 2021, although other details would be lacking.

After having had activity with the absolute category of the Argentina national team, in a friendly against Brazil in 2012, Funes Mori must request a change of federation before the Committee of the FIFA to be able to wear the colors of Tri from now on.

Also read: Rayados: Rogelio Funes Mori received his naturalization letter as a Mexican

The striker from Rayados meets the requirements to carry out this movement, as one of them is “having lived for at least five uninterrupted years in the territory of the federation”, which he fulfilled last year.

To achieve the change of federation, the following steps must be followed: 1) Submission of an application by the new federation, 2) Review by the FIFA General Secretariat, 3) Decision of the Players’ Status Committee and 4 ) Terms of the decision of the Player Status Committee.

Rogelio Funes Mori now has approximately 15 days to complete this procedure, since the final list of players for the Gold Cup will be delivered on June 30.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: