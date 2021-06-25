Mexican National Team: Rodolfo Pizarro would be low for the Gold Cup

The Mexican National Team is preparing to play the 2021 Gold Cup this summer, however, it would have one last loss for the Concacaf tournament, as Rodolfo Pizarro would end up leaving the call.

According to information from journalist Gibran Araige, the midfielder of the Inter Miami he has not yet fully recovered from a groin injury, which prevented him from being called up for the last tour by Europe.

“Pizarro is doubtful for the Gold Cup. He is still injured and has not played for more than a month … at El Tri they wait until June 28 to be 100 percent! In any case, they have already defined who would take his place: Efraín Álvarez! “

Faced with this new loss due to injury by Rodolfo Pizarro, Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, coach of the Mexican National Team, would call Efraín Álvarez, midfielder for the Los Angeles Galaxy, as his replacement.

This same injury is also the one that has left Pizarro without minutes with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, which even ended up “provoking” rumors of a possible departure for the Mexican to return to Liga MX, due to an alleged bad relationship with coach Phil Neville.

