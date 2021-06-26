Mexican National Team: Rodolfo Pizarro gives ‘good news’ to Tata Martino

After the possible loss of his call for the Gold Cup was aired due to an injury that afflicted him, the Mexican midfielder, Rodolfo Pizarro, He returned to training normally at the High Performance Center in Mexico City, where the Mexican National Team directed by Gerardo ‘El Tata’ Martino is installed.

Pizarro, who has been out of court for more than a month with his MLS team, Inter Miami FC, had a discomfort in the adductor, which had made it impossible for him to train with the Mexican National Team in his first week of concentration in the CAR.

This Friday, Pizarro had his return with the Black Rose team, playing the last thirty minutes of the game where they lost 1-2 against Orlando City.

Pizarro lacks rhythm, but “Tata” still has a blind trust in him. The offensive midfielder was impetuous, sympathetic to squeeze the rival and shot wide at 87 ‘, but from there on out, not much happened to him on his return to the courts.

He did some sprints, which is positive for the Mexican National Team that is getting ready to face Nigeria on July 3.

In the last Gold Cup, Pizarro was fundamental in the development of the offensive game. Martino does not want to lose a player of these characteristics, even if he has to fine-tune him during the Concacaf tournament.

Inter Miami have not won at home so far this season. He went ahead with a goal from Gonzalo Higuaín at 67 ‘, but they turned it around with goals from Chris Mueller at 73’ and Nani at 80 ‘. The team is 11th in the Eastern Conference with 8 points, while Orlando is runner-up with 21.

