Mexican national team: Rodolfo Pizarro could cause withdrawal from the tour of the United States

As the leagues end and the participation of the players with their respective teams, they begin to report with the Mexican team They will start their tour of the United States next Saturday when they measure up to Iceland.

However, after the loss of Jonathan Orozco, the national team could have one more absence for the Nations league, is about Rodolfo Pizarro, who has a muscle strain.

The Mexican midfielder missed this weekend’s game with Inter Miami CF. since, the English strategist, Phil Neville does not want to risk it, reason why his participation with the ‘Tri’ is in doubt.

Inter Miami’s starting XI + bench vs. the Chicago Fire. Same starting lineup from win vs. FC Cincinnati. Figal, Robinson and Leerdam are all available. Rodolfo Pizarro is out with a slight muscle strain. #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/1BgXA7ck3T – Khobi Price (@khobi_price) May 22, 2021

According to ESPN, it will be this Sunday when coach Gerardo Martino makes a decision about the man born in Tampico, because so far his absence has not been reported for the next matches.