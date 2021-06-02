Mexican National Team: Roberto Alvarado reaffirms his desire to go to the Olympic Games

The Cruz Azul footballer, Roberto “Piojo” Alvarado, has lived difficult days after the loss of his baby and the conquest of the ninth star of the Machine, now the midfielder seeks to fulfill his dreams as a professional.

El Piojo raised his hand to go to the Olympic Games, Alvarado was an important piece for Jaime lozano during the Pre-Olympic, so he hopes it will be taken into account.

“I would like to go to the Olympics, God willing and take me into account,” said the ’25’ of La Maquina.

As for the League Final that he conquered with the cement team, Alvarado highlighted the value and unity that Cruz Azul had.

“I think there was a very good group, there was quite a good vibe, we caught it, the teacher (Reynoso) infected us with what he told us, beyond whether we played well or played poorly, what helped us was that we put in a lot of eggs and that’s to congratulate the team because we had a lot of heart and a lot of dedication ”, said the offensive midfielder.

