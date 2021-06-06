Mexican National Team: Ricardo La Volpe assures that the absence of Raúl Jiménez in El Tri will not weigh

Coach Gerardo Martino has once again caused controversy in the Mexican National Team due to the absence of striker Raúl Jiménez to play the Concacaf Nations League and the gold Cup in summer.

In an exclusive interview for the portal of ‘ESPN‘, former coach Ricardo Antonio La Volpe affirmed that it will not be a factor against Tricolor and the Argentine strategist not having the attacker of the Wolverhampton.

“In the 9th he will look for the best moment of each one, with the ups and downs that there are in football, even if he is a great player, we are going to see how Raúl Jiménez, who came with an impressive rise, looks to give you an idea, I I took Franco, to ‘Guille’ in 2006, breaking it in Monterrey, he did not play a game for me, when he went to Villarreal, remember that he came injured, he did not recover and finally he played in 2010, yes, but I called him in 2006, and I couldn’t have it, “he said.

In addition, the former Argentine coach asked his compatriot not to take the lack of a nine as an excuse to live a great moment on the field of play to achieve the objectives of the Mexican National Team.

“I can’t put me like it, this or that, I like the player’s moment. ‘Guille’ Franco was breaking it in Monterrey, I already had it, and that’s it. I’m not in Martino’s head to tell you” he declared.

