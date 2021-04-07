Mexican national team returns to the United States to face Iceland in a friendly duel

The Mexican Football Federation officially announced the return of El Tri to the USA, to be measured in a friendly match to the selection of Iceland having as headquarters the city of Arlington in Texas.

It was through a press release on the social networks of the Mexican Football Federation that this match against Iceland was announced that will take place on May 30, after having tours on two FIFA dates in Europe.

Also read: Club América will not ‘give away’ Santiago Naveda, they expect a millionaire offer

The team led by Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino will have a long summer when they see action in the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup, so this meeting will serve as preparation for both tournaments.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

The choice of the city of Arlington as the venue for this friendly match is due to the fact that Texas currently allows 100 percent of the capacity in its properties, so a full house is expected for this Tri duel.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content