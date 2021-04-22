Mexican National Team: Reinforcement for the Olympians? Jaime Lozano spoke about Henry Martín

The Tokyo Olympics are getting closer and closer and the Mexican Under-23 team already knows who will be their group rivals; so that Jaime Lozano, DT from Tri, you are already thinking about your three major reinforcements, among which the name of Henry Martin.

In an interview for W Deportes, “El Jimmy” Lozano talked about Henry Martin and the qualities that have earned him the place of starter in an important team such as America club, so a guy of his quality would be quite helpful for the Tokyo Olympics.

“Henry is a physically very strong player who is going through a great moment, for something he has reached the Senior National Team and has left behind some players like Macías.”

“Henry has scored goals, he has remained in America, which is not easy, a new coach arrived and he continues to put it. He is a great striker and we need goals, effort and will, he is a great leader and that would give us Henry “

Regarding José Juan Macías, who would be Henry’s “competition” and who has been in the process of the Tri Sub-23, Jaime Lozano commented that he has been losing prominence with the Chivas, so his place could be in doubt.

“Maybe Macías, a bit of instability in his team’s results, has kept him out of calls with the Major, although he has also been with us.”

