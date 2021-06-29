Mexican National Team: Real Betis asks Andrés Guarded to carry out his rehabilitation in Spain

The soccer player Andrés Guardado, would miss the Gold Cup 2021 with the Mexican National Team Gerardo Martino, after receiving the request of his club Real Betis to return to carry out his rehabilitation to Spain.

According to information from different media in Mexico and Spain, the board of the Spanish team has sent the request to the Mexican midfielder to return to Spain.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez talks about the ‘championship’ in Liga MX

In recent weeks it had been speculated that Andrés Guardado would continue to concentrate with the Mexican National Team, making his rehabilitation at El Tri as has already been done on other occasions, to which the Spanish club had interposed.

GOODBYE GOLD CUP Information from @ruubenrod Andrés Guardado says goodbye to the tournament, the tear he presented will have him, at least, 4 weeks off Betis would ask the ‘Little Prince’ to rehabilitate in Spain # CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/I26GRNpm5N – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) June 29, 2021

The Mexican soccer player suffered a tear in the concentration of Gerardo Martino’s team, so he will be out of circulation for about 1 month, missing this edition of the Concacaf tournament.

From Spain they report that Real Betis has asked Andrés Guardado not to play the Gold Cup and travel to rehabilitate with his team. pic.twitter.com/KMH7VWQS2t – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) June 29, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content