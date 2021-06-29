in Football

Mexican National Team: Real Betis asks Andrés Guarded to carry out his rehabilitation in Spain

The soccer player Andrés Guardado, would miss the Gold Cup 2021 with the Mexican National Team Gerardo Martino, after receiving the request of his club Real Betis to return to carry out his rehabilitation to Spain.

According to information from different media in Mexico and Spain, the board of the Spanish team has sent the request to the Mexican midfielder to return to Spain.

In recent weeks it had been speculated that Andrés Guardado would continue to concentrate with the Mexican National Team, making his rehabilitation at El Tri as has already been done on other occasions, to which the Spanish club had interposed.

The Mexican soccer player suffered a tear in the concentration of Gerardo Martino’s team, so he will be out of circulation for about 1 month, missing this edition of the Concacaf tournament.

