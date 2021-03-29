Mexican National Team: Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez praises Gerardo Martino’s management at El Tri

The Mexican National Team has left Cardiff to continue with its European tour landing in Austria, for the second preparation match against the Selection of Costa Rica, at the close of the FIFA date.

In an exclusive interview for the portal of ‘ESPN‘, coach Raúl’ Potro ‘Gutiérrez praised the management of coach Gerardo’ Tata ‘Martino in the Mexican national team halfway to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“Now something is happening that historically was not so marked, that we have a senior coach, who is understanding that this part is essential for the development of teams in a country, which is having the proper communication to give the green light to this country. development and of course without neglecting football itself and the figures that are in the First Division that are fundamental, “he said.

In addition, the Mexican strategist stressed that in this process they have given more freedom so that the minor teams can count on elements of experiences towards the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

“That is an important point because that process did not exist in 2015. There was no such opening from the Senior Selection to the Olympic Selection and without a doubt it is fundamental. That generation was delayed more than a year due to that situation. players who are being taken into account by Gerardo Martino, obviously return a future project of the National Team that benefits the project, “he explained.

