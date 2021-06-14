Mexican National Team: Raúl Jiménez’s injury also affected the Wolves, says Gerardo Martino

The low of Raul Jimenez was quite noticeable in the last matches of the Mexican National Team, where the Tri they could only get one victory in four games, the most notorious problem being the lack of a goal.

About this theme, Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, technical director of Mexico, stated that the absence of Jimenez It has not only been noticed at the national team level, as Wolverhampton also had a bad time after the loss of their scorer.

“It is true, the time of less forcefulness has coincided with the absence of Raúl and two things have happened, Wolverhampton’s performance declined and we also need the goals that he caused, because in short he was very comfortable with the system, I found the goal situations. “

“I think that, of my cycle, he is the scorer and an absence as important as Raúl’s is not so easy to hide.”

Raúl Jiménez was one of the Wolves’ most important pieces and was even among the Premier League scorers, while with the Mexican National Team, he was Martino’s starting striker.

