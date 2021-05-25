Mexican National Team: Raúl Jiménez will be out of the Concacaf Nations League

Although he received medical discharge from Wolverhampton, Raúl Jiménez would not be on the final list of the Mexican National Team for the Concacaf League of Nations, which will be published in the coming days.

According to information from the journalist Fernando Cevallos, the Wolves team wants to take Raúl Jiménez in the safest and most calm way possible, so they will not risk a call from Tri.

“Raúl Jiménez. The Wolves’ position remains firm … They can NOT have activity in a soccer game until July, their return has to be controlled and gradual … This same week the Mexican team would make their withdrawal from the squad official. “

“The Mexican Wolf” has already returned to the Wolverhampton stadium and did warm-up work with the rest of his teammates in front of his fans, but he still will not see minutes in any type of competition.

Despite his injury, Jiménez had previously been summoned by Gerardo “el Tata” Martino to the rallies, as the Tri’s technical director assured that it was important for the group and for him to continue with the rallies.

