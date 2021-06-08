Mexican National Team: Raúl Jiménez shows his dissatisfaction with the arbitration of the League of Nations

The footballer Raúl Jiménez from Wolverhampton of the Premier League, showed his dissatisfaction with the refereeing of the final of the Nations league, between Mexican team and the USA.

That can never be criminal! The only thing missing is that he doesn’t score this one for Mexico, “wrote Raúl Jiménez after penalties in the final in Denver.

The striker of the Mexican National Team who missed the tournament after his injury in England, sent these messages through his Twitter account against the whistling John Pitti of Panama, for his poor performance in the game.

The Central American whistler was harshly criticized for his performance, assuring that he was wrong for not expelling Héctor Herrera and Mark McKenzie in the game, in addition to the two penalties in overtime.

