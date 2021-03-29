Mexican national team: Raúl Jiménez left the concentration and returns with Wolverhampton

The Mexican National Team failed to defeat the Welsh selection, who played with an alternate squad prioritizing the match that they will hold in the coming days in the Qualifiers towards the Qatar World Cup.

The meeting left many doubts about what the offensive zone was, since in the absence of forwards, Hirving Lozano played as ‘9’. Many fans questioned the ‘Tata’ the lack of a forward while recovering Raul Jimenez.

The Wolves attacker was training with the rest of the team during the concentration; however, according to Gibran Araige, Jiménez did not make the trip to Austria to report to his team.

SELECCIÓN MAYOR @ miseleccionmx informs that Néstor Araujo leaves Tri, and has returned to Spain with his club. For his part, Raúl Jiménez, who was a guest at the Tri concentration, did not make the trip to Austria either. @TUDNMEX @TUDNUSA – Gibran Araige (@GibranAraige) March 28, 2021

Another player who also did not make the trip with Mexico was Néstor Araujo, who suffered from his injury and had to return to Celta de Vigo. It must be remembered that the center-back was coming out of an injury that took him away from the courts for several weeks.