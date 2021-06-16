Mexican National Team: Raúl Gutiérrez gives the benefit of the doubt to the call of Funes Mori

Coach Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez of Real Spain of Honduras, gave the benefit of the doubt to the soccer player Rogelio Funes Mori of Rayados from Monterrey, on a call to the Mexican National Team to play in the Gold Cup.

Funes Mori is a great player so he has that benefit of the doubt, it is not ideal but it is valid, but hopefully that is the reference that is needed, because if it is not going to be part of the same. Hopefully it will make that difference that we expect from that player naturalized in the national team “, were the words of Raúl Gutiérrez.

The Mexican technical director spoke in an interview for the program ‘Radio Fox Sports’, he stressed that because of the quality of Rogelio Funes Mori has the benefit of the doubt, so he hopes he can be the next benchmark for the Tri attack.

For Raúl Gutiérrez, the call of the Rayados striker is not ideal, since he wants a selection with cigars born in Mexico, in addition to that the previous naturalized in El Tri have not made a difference.

