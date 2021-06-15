Mexican National Team: Raúl Gutiérrez advises Jaime Lozano to reinforce the Tri Olímpico attack

Coach Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez of Real Spain in the Dutch League, he assures that he spoke with coach Jaime Lozano of the Mexican National Team U23, where he advised him to strengthen the lead of his team.

Within those generalities that you see him, I once talked to ‘Jimmy’ was that if you have a solid defense and that if you have a good goalkeeper, you worry more about taking people to the offensive if you want to bring reinforcements “, they were the words of Raúl Gutiérrez.

The former world champion coach with the Mexican Under-17 National Team, stressed that he had a talk with Jaime Lozano, coach of the Tri Olímpico prior to Tokyo 2020, where he advised him to strengthen the attack.

Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez stressed that this Mexican National Team that will attend the Olympic Games has great quality, so he hopes it will have a good result, as experienced in London 2012, which won gold with Luis Fernando Tena.

