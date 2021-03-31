Mexican National Team: Raoul Ortiz places Hirving Lozano above the stars of the United States

Sports journalist Raoul ortiz from Fox Sports, placed the Mexican footballer Hirving Lozano above the great figures of the national team USA, which are with great projection in European football.

Today I have no doubts, Hirving Lozano is more than any player in the USA. Pulisic, Reyna or whoever they tell me are not at their level … Tomorrow I don’t know, but today I’m sure not, “was the message from Raoul Ortiz.

The sports writer left his opinion on social networks, assuring that the Napoli footballer is currently better than the United States figures, such as Christian Pulisic of the Premier Chelsea team and Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund of the Bundesliga.

These statements emerged after the match that Lozano played against Costa Rica, where he showed his great quality by assuring the narrator Raoul Ortiz, that currently the Mexican is better and more important than the Americans.

