Mexican National Team: Ramiro Funes Mori congratulates his brother after his first goal with El Tri

The footballer Ramiro Funes Mori of Villarreal on the Spanish League, launched an emotional message of congratulations for his brother Rogelio Funes Mori, after his first score with the Mexican National Team in a friendly duel against Nigeria.

First goal of many to come !!! Congratulations Melli I love you “, were the words of Ramiro Funes Mori.

The central defender who already defended the Argentina National Team shirt, launched this message for his twin brother through his social networks, where I wish him the first of many goals in Gerardo Martino’s Tri.

Rogelio Funes Mori was summoned to the Mexican National Team by Gerardo Martino after a strong controversy, scoring a goal on his debut at 4 minutes against Nigeria, in a friendly prior to the 2021 Gold Cup.

