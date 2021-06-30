Mexican National Team presumes its dominance over Panama prior to the Friendly match

The Mexican National Team will seek to regain confidence in the group in the face of casualties due to injury and the failure of the Concacaf Nations League, facing the Panama National Team in the first preparation match for the 2021 Gold Cup.

A few hours away from the game to be held at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, United States, the Mexican national team has boasted on social networks the historical dominance over the Panamanians.

Read also: Club León: Emanuel Gigliotti compares Ariel Holán’s work with Ignacio Ambriz’s at La Fiera

Mexicans and Central Americans will face each other for the twenty-second time, with a balance of 15 wins for El Tri, five draws and two wins for the Panamanians, with 39 goals in favor and 14 against, with a positive difference of 25 scores for the tricolor.

It should be noted that the last time the Mexican National Team and the Panama National Team met was in the group round in the Concacaf Nations League, with a 3-0 victory for the coach’s pupils. Gerardo Martino.

Read also: Liga MX: Club Puebla announces the arrival of Ricardo Zayas to the board