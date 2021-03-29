Mexican National Team: Possible reinforcements of Mexico in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Mexican National Team assured its participation in the next Olympic Games in Tokyo for this one 2021 by winning his Semifinal in the Concacaf pre-Olympic against Canada, as far as Jaime lozano, TRI coach, it only remains for him to put the ‘cherry on the cake’ and win the tournament title in the game against Honduras, to start thinking about the reinforcements that he will add for the summer tournament.

In recent days, Lozano himself anticipated that, with the ticket to Tokyo, he would have enough time to thoroughly analyze the reinforcements that he would select to prop up the tricolor team in the Olympic Games, where Lozano hopes to repeat the gold medal achieved in 2012.

For the Olympic Games, Mexico has to submit a final list of 18 players, 2 of them goalkeepers; in addition to 4 substitutes, 1 of them goalkeeper; being able to incorporate 3 players over the age limit, so the current team that played the Pre-Olympic would undergo some modifications.

#Important

About the Men’s Olympic Soccer Tournament postponed to 2021 (qualifying rounds and tournament finals)

➡️The originally foreseen eligibility criteria are maintained (players born as of 01.01.1997 and three reinforcements).

✅FIFA supports U-24 in Tokyo https://t.co/9Zf3DpxX2Z – Raúl Méndez (@raulmendezg) April 3, 2020

From the outset, there are several players of proven quality who did not play the Pre-Olympic because they were with the Senior National Team, since Edson Álvarez, Efraín Álvarez and Diego Lainez would be incrustations that would not burn the age limit square.

Following the example of the last processes, where the reinforced positions have been goal, defense and forward, in Soy Futbol we leave you a list of the players that could be eligible for Jaime Lozano to reinforce the Olympic Selection.

I read and listen to “specialists” nominating goalkeepers like Ochoa, Talavera and even Orozco as reinforcements for El Tri in Tokyo 2021. For me – the net – there should be no debate, do you want leadership, experience and quality? @ jesuscorona01 who is passing through a great moment ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mBXRtMuKYb – Carlos A. Quintero (@casq_) March 29, 2021

Goalkeeper:

José de Jesús Corona (Champion in London 2012. Experience in 3 World Cups as a substitute)

Guillermo Ochoa (Experience in 2 World Cups as a starter and 2 as a substitute)

Alfredo Talavera (He was reinforcement in Rio 2016. Experience in 2 World Cups as a substitute)

Jonathan Orozco

Hugo González Defense:

Néstor Araujo (London 2012 Champion)

Héctor Moreno (Experience in 3 World Cups)

Carlos Salcedo (Experience in 1 World Cup)

Jesús Gallaro (Experience in 1 World Cup)

Midfielders:

Héctor Herrera (London 2012 Champion and experience in 2 World Cups)

Andrés Guardado (Experience in 4 World Cups)

Luis Romo

Luis Montes

Forwards

Jesús Manuel Corona (Experience in 1 World Cup)

Hirving Lozano (Participated in Rio 2016 and experience in 1 World Cup)

Carlos Vela (Experience in 2 World Cups)

Javier Hernández (Experience in 3 World Cups)

Jenry Martin

Raúl Jiménez (London 2012 Champion and experience in 2 World Cups)

(If you return to the activity)

It should be remembered that the players eligible as reinforcements for the Olympic Selection will not be able to participate in the Gold Cup, since their calendars are overlapped.

The Under 23 Mexican National Team that participates in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic is made up of: Goalkeepers: Sebastián Jurado (Cruz Azul), Luis Malagón (Necaxa) and Carlos Moreno (Pumas). Defenders: Vladimir Loroña (Tijuana), Alejandro Mayorga (Chivas), Gilberto Sepúlveda (Chivas), Johan Vásquez (Chivas), Alan Mozo (Pumas) and Jesús Alberto Angulo (Santos). Midfielders: Érick Aguirre (Pachuca), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Jesús Ricardo Angulo (Chivas), Uriel Antuna (Chivas), Alan Cervantes (Santos), Sebastián Córdova (América), Joaquín Esquivel (Juárez) and Carlos Rodríguez (Rayados ). Forwards: José Juan Macías (Chivas), Santiago Muñoz (Santos) and Alexis Vega (Chivas).

