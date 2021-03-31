Mexican National Team: Paco Villa nominates Johan Vázquez for Gerardo Martino’s Tri

The sports writer Paco Villa of the TUDN chain, filled with praise the Mexican soccer player Johan Vásquez, for which he nominated him as an option to wear the shirt of the Selection of Mexico from Gerardo Martino.

Johan Vázquez seems like a great player to me. After the Olympics, they should consider it to play in the major, a position in which the Tri suffers. Left-handed, good scoring and has the wood of a leader. I hope it grows much more “, were the words of Paco Villa.

The Mexican journalist gave his opinion through his social networks, highlighting the sports leadership qualities of the central defender on the pitch, asking that Mexico’s senior team be considered.

Paco Villa was direct in his message to Johan Vásquez, he has had a good performance in the last year in Andrés Lillini’s Pumas de la UNAM team, highlighting that he hopes to see him grow more.

