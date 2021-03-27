Mexican National Team: Oswaldo Sánchez and the day he ended up arrested during a concentration

Oswaldo Sanchez, former goalkeeper of Chivas del Guadalajara and Santos Laguna, recalled an unpleasant moment that he had to live during a concentration with the Mexican team, in which he ended up “in the boat” with various elements of El Tri in the city of Chicago.

Through his Twitter account, “Saint Oswaldo”Revealed that after a friendly with the Selection of PeruIn the United States, several elements from Mexico stayed in the concentration hotel and on a couple of occasions they caught their attention, ending up being sent to jail.

“After being champion with Santos, a FIFA Date came with my beloved National Team, the game was at Soldier Field in Chicago, we ended up beating Peru -0 and I was named the best player in the game. That day, my family had traveled with me to celebrate the championship obtained, the coach on duty was Jesús Ramírez and due to the good result he gave us the night off “

“A few hours after the game I had dinner with my family and when we returned to the hotel we stayed with a group of colleagues listening to music and enjoying the concentration, in that, they send us a warning from reception, asking us to lower the volume of the music and we did, but we kept talking … not even 10 minutes passed when the hotel security came to comments that they were going to take us into custody “

“This did not seem fair to me, but when I realized, I was already handcuffed and put in bed by a security person, incredibly they took me to the station and I spent a few hours on the boat in brutal cold”

Oswaldo Sánchez also commented that, after this bitter incident, he investigated together with his lawyer and discovered that the hotel where the Mexican National Team stayed had a “reputation” for extorting money from its guests.

