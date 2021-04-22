Mexican National Team: Olympic Games or Gold Cup? Jorge Sánchez confesses

Jorge Sanchez, a Club América player, was questioned about the tournament in which he would like to play with the Mexican National Team this summer, be it at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games or the Gold Cup.

During an interview with TUDN, Jorge Sánchez revealed that he would love to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games with Mexico instead of the Gold Cup, after the groups of the Olympic contest were announced this morning.

Also read: VIDEO: Isaac Brizuela’s goal in Rayados vs Chivas in Liga MX

“The truth, I’ll be honest, I think in Tokyo. I think it is a tournament where it is no longer repeated, unless you are older, and you play Gold Cup more often, that is why I think I would choose Tokyo, why I give the age and because extremely important games are coming. .

However, Jorge Sánchez said he was delighted to be able to play any of the tournaments under the command of Jaime Lozano or Gerardo Martino, since it is always good to represent Mexico at the international level.

“It is complicated, the two tournaments are important, whether they are Olympic or Gold Cup, whatever is the National Team I am in the best disposition to go kill myself.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content