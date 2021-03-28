Mexican national team: Néstor Araujo would cause loss for the friendly duel of El Tri against Costa Rica

Football player Nestor Araujo would be causing loss with the Mexican team in this date FIFA, after suffering a physical discomfort, so he would not play the next Tri game against Costa Rica.

According to versions of various Mexican media, the central defender of Celta de Vigo of the Spanish League, has not been training alongside his teammates in recent days.

The coaching staff headed by Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, would be studying the possibility that his defense does not travel to Austria, for his next meeting and return with his club to Spain.

⚽️: Defender Néstor Araujo could cause withdrawal from the Mexican National Team due to an injury that did not allow him to train during the week and he would not travel to Austria for the game next Tuesday. Araujo would report to the medical corps of the Celta de Vigo team. pic.twitter.com/CQYwSbUdY1 – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) March 28, 2021

In the first meeting of this tour of Europe of the Mexican National Team against the Wales team, Néstor Araujo was not seen by his coach, starting as starters Carlos Salcedo and Edson Álvarez in the central defense.

