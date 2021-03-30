Mexican National Team: Néstor Araujo causes loss of Tri and Celta de Vigo due to injury

The Mexican National Team traveled to Austria to face the match against Costa Rica corresponding to the FIFA date, however, he did it without Néstor Araujo, who was left unable to see activity with the Tricolor of Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

The central defender of the Celta Vigo He returned to Spain, as he presented discomfort that prevented him from training alongside his teammates and after medical examinations the severity of his injury was determined.

It is an injury to the middle adductor of the left thigh suffered during training with El Tri, and his time off will be determined after conducting additional medical tests, but for now he would be ruled out to face Alavés for LaLiga this weekend.

Injury to the adductor medius of the left thigh suffered during training sessions with your national team. ⏳ The time of withdrawal will be determined after conducting additional medical tests. – RC Celta (@RCCelta) March 30, 2021

Injuries had been a constant for Araujo, although this season they had forgiven him by letting him play 78 percent of the available minutes with his team.

