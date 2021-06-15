Mexican National Team: Naturalization of Funes Mori divides opinions in the fans

Rogelio Funes Mori, forward of the Rayados de Monterrey, completed his naturalization process that certifies him as a Mexican citizen and may be taken into account by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino for the Gold Cup in this summer 2021 with the Mexican National Team.

Faced with this announcement, which was shared by both Funes Mori and Rayados de Monterrey, the fans were divided with the possibility that Funes Mori will go to the Gold Cup due to the loss of Raúl Jiménez and the lack of a goal by the Mexican team.

Above all because they believe that Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, a striker for LA Galaxy, started the season in a good way in the MLS and they consider that he should be chosen for the tournament.

Fuuuuuunesssss to the 2022 World Cup – Patricio J. Gutiérrez (@pjgutierrez_) June 15, 2021

So there is no hope now that the east trunk comes out. – Felipe D. (@ Felipe17351119) June 15, 2021

