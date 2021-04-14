Mexican National Team: Mónica Vergara sees a team wanting to defend the Tri Femenil shirt

The trainer Monica Vergara of the Mexican Women’s National Team, claimed to see a team eager to defend the Tri shirt, after the two friendly games played on this date FIFA on his mini tour of Europe.

I leave with the feeling that there are many players who really want to defend this team, ”said Mónica Vergara after the match against Spain.

The technician spoke at a press conference after her team’s defeat against the Spanish Women’s National Team, where she highlighted that she observed several players wanting to be able to defend the women’s Tri shirt with great pride.

⚽ “The game leaves us a lot of learning for the league, the demands, the clubs and we have a better lifestyle and be able to plan better and embody the model we have spoken about.” ️ ️ Monica Vergara, DT Sel. Mex. Feminine pic.twitter.com/0uCQ7sdsOT – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 13, 2021

Mónica Vergara also recognized that these 2 matches against Slovakia and Spain help her realize that they must learn more about European football, seeking to have a better demand and lifestyle in the MX Women’s League clubs.

