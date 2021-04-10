Mexican National Team: Mónica Vergara calm after her first game against El Tri

The Mexican Women’s National Team drew 0-0 in their first match on the tour of the Old Continent against the Slovak National Team at the Wiener Neudor Stadium in Vienna, Austria, to which coach Mónica Vergara was satisfied with what El Tri had done.

“I remain calm because I see many associations that are beginning to be created and executed in the field. We have to look for a solid base and move my pieces in a way where we have a strong team in each position,” Vergara revealed at a press conference.

“We are showing our game model and I see things that leave me calm, we are committed to continue working so that it is reflected on the court,” he added.

In addition, the strategist stressed the importance of this type of meeting for her leaders.

“We all want soccer players to have these experiences, we are committed to the development of female players, both as individuals and as professionals,” said Mónica Vergara.

