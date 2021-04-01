Mexican National Team: Mónica Vergara announced the list to face Spain and Slovakia

The Mexican Women’s Selection will have a European tour in April in this new project commanded by Monica Vergara, who was runner-up in the U-17 world, in the last children’s World Cup held in Uruguay.

This year they already had activity on their return to the Azteca Stadium against the Costa Rican squad, matches that served for Vergará to analyze several players who are within the MX League and in Europe.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Luis Romo seeks Club in Europe; Asked his agent to accommodate him for the summer

It was a few hours ago, that the call for the next two friendly matches to be played in Marbella, Spain and Vienna, Austria, against the Spanish selection and the combined of Slovakia.

Go ahead, girls! They are the ones chosen by Mónica Vergara for the European tour that the Mexican Women’s National Team will face this month. ➡️ April 10 against Slovakia in Vienna.

➡️ April 13 against Spain in Marbella. pic.twitter.com/7DtTgaUOI4 – SUPERL1DER (@superlidermx) April 1, 2021

Also read: Club Tigres: André-Pierre Gignac and Nahuel Guzmán, with their worst level of productivity in the Clausura 2021

In the call, the absence of Charlyn Corral, an Atlético de Madrid player, stands out, who continues to recover from an injury that has taken her away from the courts for several months. With this new project, Mexico seeks to return to the World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.