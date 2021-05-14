Mexican National Team: Miguel Herrera reveals the reason why ‘Gullit’ Peña lowered his level

The Mexican team directed by Miguel Herrera provided one of the best roles in World Cups; However, as in any process, the call generated some controversy, one of which was the call of Carlos Pena, who never managed to shine with the ‘Tri’

‘Gullit’ Peña was one of the best midfielders in Liga MX, even his performance with Club León earned him being closely followed by European teams, especially Italian football.

Before the World Cup in Brazil, the player had a slump in the game, which ended up affecting the summer fair. Despite that, the ‘Piojo’ decided to take it, but it was until now that, in an interview conducted by Omar Chaparro in Tu-Nighy, he revealed the reason why his performance dropped considerably.

[ GO LA ZO DEL «GULLIT» ] Unforgettable the goal that Carlos Peña scored on May 11, 2014 in the “Bombonera” to take Club León to the grand final. Share this “Gullit” goal for the greens to qualify for the big party. ️ MedioTiempo # ElPrimerGrandeMéxico pic.twitter.com/qxBdvMQgMX – NationEsmeralda (@NacionEsmeralda) May 7, 2021

Herrera was questioned by the driver to choose the ‘baddest’ player he called in his time as coach of the national team, pointing to Carlos Peña, not because he was bad, but because of his level at that time.