Mexican National Team: Miguel Herrera “demands” the presence of Javier Harnández in El Tri

Injury to Raul Jimenez has made the Mexican National Team suffer to find a striker at a good level, this while Javier Chicharito Hernández has his resurgence in Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy.

The former player of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara He has shown that he is in a good time to be considered by Gerardo Martino, so the now DT of Tigres, Miguel Herrera, asked that “Chicha” return to Tri.

During an interview for ESPN, he assured that Hernandez It is a professional element and being the top scorer of the Mexican National Team is a sufficient letter to be in the Tata team.

“Javier had a bump as any striker in the world can have, but suddenly in Mexico we forget very quickly that he is the top scorer in the National Team; He’s a very professional guy who kills himself on the court. “

“That’s how all strikers are, I don’t know one who hasn’t fallen into that pothole if he wasn’t the scorer. Javier has shown that he has already found the rhythm and can be an important scorer. For me, he should be considered in the national team,” he concluded .

