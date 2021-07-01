Mexican National Team: Mexico wins by defeat against Panama (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Mexican National Team has achieved an important 3-0 win over the Panama National Team, in the first game of preparation for their participation in the gold Cup and at the Olympics.

Monitored by FIFA for the homophobic expression, the FMF took a load off its shoulders after the behavior of the people at the Nissan Stadium, which was attended by 30,386 fans. The Tricolor won with goals from Diego lainez at 20 ‘, Cesar Montes at 57 ‘and Henry Martin at 91 ‘.

The one who also has the least concern is Jaime lozano, after authorization to bring 22 players and avoid the final cut. The problem is that while some players look good rhythm heading into Tokyo, there are other details that will need to be resolved ahead of the debut against France on July 22.

Luis Romo sent a masterful pass on Lainez’s goal. The play was born from a recovery of Alexis vega in the middle, so that afterwards the blue-crossed player would draw long diagonally to the movement of the Betis player, who defined with a subtle left-foot cross. Vega was another of the elements with greater clarity on the attack, with those characteristic diagonal movements that end in a filtered service or in a shot on goal.

At the rear, César Montes had accurate coverage, came out well with the ball, sent a header to the crossbar and later, by the same route, finished off the Panamanians, in a corner kick.

There was a worrying issue: how little the team put its 9 in goal position. At 90 ‘, Henry received a pass into space and was lethal in heads-up. The footballer required that dose of confidence, after multiple criticisms with the greatest.

Mexico does not have a left back either. The low of Gerardo Arteaga hit the team. DT Lozano used for that sector Erick aguirre, who used to slow down the plays to play with the right hand.

Lozano has three weeks to work out the details before the match against André-Pierre Gignac and company. The Mexican National Team also resumed the path of victory against Concacaf rivals after the three previous games without victory. It was won in the stands and on the court.