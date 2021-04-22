Mexican National Team: Mexico vs Iceland friendly changes date

The Mexican Football Federation officially announced that the friendly match in Texas between Mexico and the Icelandic National Team will change its date from May 30 to May 29.

Mexico, as part of the May Tour, will face Iceland at the Arlington Stadium, a match that was announced at the beginning of April.

“The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) announced today that the MexTour match between the National Team of Mexico vs. Iceland, originally scheduled for Sunday, May 30 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 29 at 7:30 pm local time. ” Says the statement.

The party may have 100% capacity, since Texas is one of the states that left the confinement for a few months.

