Mexican National Team: Mexico draws goalless against Honduras prior to the Gold Cup

Mexico was once again a giant at the box office, but in sports it did not win a single of the 3 games with which it began its sports summer in the United States. The Tricolor drew 0-0 against Honduras at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mexico’s best approach was Carlos Rodríguez’s shot to the post, after Jesús “Tecatito” Corona dropped the ball after a long stroke from Edson Álvarez.

One of the best news for the Tri Mayor, ahead of the Gold Cup, is Ajax’s refusal to lend its footballer to the Olympics.

Edson once again surrendered, now as a central defender on the left, a position from which he joined the attack to send those long passes to his teammates, like the one at 19 ‘in which he touched Orbelín Pineda’s movement into space, between the centrals, with the misfortune that the cruzazulino wrinkled before the departure of the goalkeeper.

Honduras, meanwhile, had a one-on-one with Jorge Benguché, who surpassed Héctor Moreno through speed and did no more damage due to Rodolfo Cota’s quick exit. Very poor show for such a large attendance: 70 thousand 72 spectators attended the game in Atlanta.

Mexico will also have a drastic drop in points in the FIFA rankings, after drawing against Costa Rica (they won on penalties), losing to the United States and now drawing against the Hondurans.

Uriel Antuna had a couple of chances in compensation, but was imprecise in the header. Gerardo Martino’s team, who once again played with a line of five, was once again charged for bad decisions on the baseline, as happened in the centers of Jorge Sánchez and Gerardo Arteaga, who constantly joined the attack. The game marked Osvaldo Rodríguez’s debut with the Mexican team.

The Tricolor will break ranks this Sunday. The FMF is still analyzing whether to send the Olympic National Team to the June 30 game against Panama and let the older team simply face Nigeria on July 3, prior to the Gold Cup.

