Mexican National Team: Mexico and Honduras command the ideal XI of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic

The Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament has come to an end, after the Mexican National Team was proclaimed champion of the contest by defeating the Honduras national team in penalty shootout, after drawing in the 120 regulation minutes.

The Concacaf has revealed the ideal eleven of the competition, where the tricolor team and the catrachos stole the glances by having four footballers within said alignment; USA with two and Canada with only one.

IDEAL ELEVEN OF THE CONCACAF PRE-OLYMPIC TOURNAMENT:

Alex Barrios (Goalkeeper – Honduras) Justen Glad (Defender – United States) Denil Maldonado (Defender – Honduras) Johan Vásquez (Defender – Mexico) Derek Cornelius (Defender – Canada) Edwin Rodríguez (Midfielder – Honduras) Jackson Yueill (Midfielder – United States ) Sebastián Córdova (Midfielder – Mexico) Uriel Antuna (Forward – Mexico) Luis Palma (Forward – Honduras) Alexis Vega (Forward – Mexico)