Mexican National Team: Marcelo Flores appears in Canada’s pre-list for the Gold Cup

One of the jewels that several teams fight is Marcelo Flores placeholder image, player who plays in the lower categories of the Arsenal of the Premier League, where he has impressed with his performances, which is why he has trained a couple of times with the first team.

For months, several media have pointed out that the Mexican selectiona plans to summon the attacker; However, it is not an easy task, since Canada and England would be interested in having them play for the national team.

Despite the fact that Flores has played with the U-17 category, the Canadian National Team took a step forward, since, a few moments ago, their pre-list to play the Gold Cup was revealed, in which the presence of the 18-year-old player stands out. .

Canada put Marcelo Flores on the provisional list for the Gold Cup.

They continue with the idea that I go as soon as possible with the largest selection. In a few minutes at @MarcaClaro we will explain how the issue is. pic.twitter.com/DAThADjyCb – Daniel Reyes V. (@barracudo) June 18, 2021

At the end of last year, Mexico had planned to summon Flores to a concentration for the U-20 team, but the Covid issue prevented his trip. Flores has stated that his desire is to play with the Mexican National Team, but with this situation, it is clear that the National Teams management should start to worry.