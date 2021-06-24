Mexican National Team: Marcelo Barovero celebrates the call of Rogelio Funes Mori al Tri

Goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero of Athletic San Luis inside of MX League, celebrated the convocation of Rogelio Funes Mori de Rayados from Monterrey to the Mexican National Team, for what this forward can contribute.

Also read: Tigres UANL ‘forgets’ Orbelín Pineda and will sign Juan Pablo Vigón de Pumas

It makes me very happy for him, we were talking these days, I don’t know if he deserves it or not, but he has the conditions, hopefully he is given in the National Team, he appreciates this country very much, ”was Marcelo Barovero’s message.

The new goalkeeper of the Colchoneros in a press conference this Thursday, stressed that he is very happy about the call of Rogelio Funes Mori, because he has great conditions to excel at El Tri.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

He also spoke about the call of his former partner @ rogelio7funes with @miseleccionmx “It makes me very happy for him, we were talking these days, I don’t know if he deserves it or not, but he has the conditions, hopefully he is given in the National Team, he appreciates this country a lot.” pic.twitter.com/f05ucQ92M0 – PressPort (@PressPortmx) June 24, 2021

Marcelo Barovero made it clear that he does not know if the Rayados striker deserves that call or not, but he is sure that he will give his best for the Mexican National Team since he appreciates this country very much.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content