Mexican National Team: Marc Crosas asks for the return of “Chicharito” Hernández al Tri

The Mexican National Team played without a fixed center forward against the Wales national team, with Hirving “el Chucky” Lozano as “false nine”, a situation that left several fans and analysts quite annoyed, including Marc Crosa.

Through his Twitter account, the former player of Blue Cross and Saints, and current TUDN analyst, pointed out that if El Tri cannot count on Raul Jimenez, you should consider Rogelio Funes Mori already Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández.

Crosa also pointed out that in the summer, when Mexico plays the Gold Cup, Jiménez will probably still be off the court, while José Juan Macías will be at the Tokyo Olympics, so even more so he should “leave pride” and consider Funes and “Chicharito”.

“If @ Raul_Jimenez9 is not going to be there and @ JJMacias9 is going to the Olympic Games, put aside your prejudices because TRI needs @ rogelio7funes and @ CH14_

For this first meeting of the European tour of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo “el Tata” Martino could not count on the two forwards he called, because Henry Martín and Alan Pulido presented muscular discomfort.

