Mexican National Team manifests itself before the racist acts suffered by the Wales National Team

After the Welsh Football Association He denounced that his players received racist messages on social networks, the Mexican National Team has revealed its position on these acts.

Via Twitter, the Mexican national team issued a statement reaffirming its support for the Welsh squad to eradicate this type of conduct against athletes worldwide.

“The FMF strongly rejects any discriminatory act or conduct. We join the Welsh Football Federation and call on all involved to take effective action against such demonstrations.”

"The FMF strongly rejects any discriminatory act or conduct. We join the Welsh Football Federation and call on all involved to take effective action against such demonstrations." – Mexican Football Federation (@FMF) March 28, 2021

“During and after the match played between the teams of Wales and Mexico, on March 27 in Cardiff, various racist and / or discriminatory comments were identified on social networks by some followers from different parts of the world.”

“So we urge the fans, the relevant authorities and all those involved, in each of the participating countries, to take action against those who commit this type of action.”

“In the FMF we emphatically demonstrate in favor of fair play and respect for the rules and the rival. And we are convinced that soccer is a great convenor to join us in favor of these practices,” the statement said.

