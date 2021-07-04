Mexican National Team makes official the withdrawal of Brayton Vázquez for the Olympic Games

After being included at the last minute in the list of the Mexican Under-23 Team for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, Brayton Vazquez dropped after testing positive for Covid-19.

Through an official statement, the Mexican team informed that the player of the Rojinegros del Atlas will cause removal from the U-23 squad for the Olympic tournament, due to the protocols established for entering the Japan.

Following the resignation of Vázquez, the Mexican National Team, led by Jaime “el Jimmy” Lozano, reported that Adrán Mora, a player for the Bravos de Juárez, will be the one to take his place on the final list.

“The General Sports Directorate informs that, Brayton Vázquez, who was considered to be the National Olympic Team of Mexico, causes low.

Before starting the concentration, the player was subjected to the analysis recommended in the health protocol that indicated total isolation.

Therefore, and in accordance with the Olympic protocols established for entry to Japan, it will not be possible to join the concentration of the Olympic Mexico National Team that will contest the international competition.

Instead, Adrian Mora of Club Juárez is considered, who, once the health protocol is complied with, will join the team concentrated in the CAR. “

