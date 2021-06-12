Mexican National Team: Macías and Malagón are busted by the fans. Outside the Olympics?

The Mexican Under 23 team had a difficult moment during the first half of their last friendly match held against the selective of Australia this Saturday June 12 in Marbella, Spain, as the forward of Chivas, Jose Juan Macías, He made a terrible mistake in the defensive sector, committing a penalty against TRI, which made the match uphill.

Macías’ error was washed by his partner in the Flock, Jesus Angulo, who tied the game immediately, just two minutes later in an ‘early morning’, removing the yoke that had fallen on JJ.

However, Macías’ error was severely punished by the Mexican fans, who ended up busting the striker of the chiverío, noting that his presence in the final call for Tokyo 2021 was at risk, as he had a good time without carburetting.

If anyone knows where the best version of Macias was, I hope they can tell Jimmy. It is urgent that they find him in the face of the Olympic Games. – Mauricio Ymay (@MauricioYmay) June 12, 2021

It should be noted that Macías has not been able to make a difference in the Olympic TRI for a while, because in the qualifying tournament he passed with more pain than glory, scoring a single goal and from the penalty spot.

The serious mistake of Luis Malagón

To make matters worse for the Mexican national team, in the second half, Luis Malagón had a gross error in a shot from an offensive from Australia. The Necaxa goalkeeper was overconfident and attacked the ball badly, making the tunnel tragic and giving the Socceroos the momentary advantage.

⚽ | WHAT MALAGON MISTAKE! Caleb Watts was encouraged from long distance testing Luis Malagón. Everything indicated that the Mexican goalkeeper controlled the ball, but it slipped through his hands. TUDNMEX

https://t.co/s7BjKHneGq pic.twitter.com/Y0eCeedz8H – ONCE Diario (@oncediariomx) June 12, 2021

Fortunately for the goalkeeper of the hydrocalides, Kevin Álvarez returned to match the cards with a cross shot before the complicity of the Australian goalkeeper.

Mal Macías trying to defend … – Agustín Jiménez (@ Jimenez11_) June 12, 2021

Macias in 30 minutes was in charge of the solo to get out of the Olympic team. He failed a totally empty heads-up with time and space and now commits the crudest penalty of all – Carlos Cotaque (@ Cotaque96) June 12, 2021

Ochoa was dropped from the starter in South Africa due to a childhood error in a preparation game, and his place was given to a veteran goalkeeper. It seems more than fair that this time Malagon is the relegated and Memo the veteran substitute. – Ame Radical (@ amerad12del16) June 12, 2021

Incredible about malagon, the mother has to be thinking internally, she must leave the error in the past and concentrate on the now of the game and increase her concentration and channel her anger and shame. – Gil García (@GilGarciaD) June 12, 2021

For a mistake in a friendly match, we must not block Malagon, a mistake is made by anyone. Ah finally, Jurado and Malagon can be better goalkeepers in Olympics than Ochoa. – Guan (@GuanMamon) June 12, 2021

