in Football

Mexican National Team: Macías and Malagón are busted by the fans. Outside the Olympics?

The Mexican Under 23 team had a difficult moment during the first half of their last friendly match held against the selective of Australia this Saturday June 12 in Marbella, Spain, as the forward of Chivas, Jose Juan Macías, He made a terrible mistake in the defensive sector, committing a penalty against TRI, which made the match uphill.

Macías’ error was washed by his partner in the Flock, Jesus Angulo, who tied the game immediately, just two minutes later in an ‘early morning’, removing the yoke that had fallen on JJ.

Also read: Euro 2021: Christian Eriksen collapses in a match between Denmark and Finland (Videos)

However, Macías’ error was severely punished by the Mexican fans, who ended up busting the striker of the chiverío, noting that his presence in the final call for Tokyo 2021 was at risk, as he had a good time without carburetting.

It should be noted that Macías has not been able to make a difference in the Olympic TRI for a while, because in the qualifying tournament he passed with more pain than glory, scoring a single goal and from the penalty spot.

The serious mistake of Luis Malagón

To make matters worse for the Mexican national team, in the second half, Luis Malagón had a gross error in a shot from an offensive from Australia. The Necaxa goalkeeper was overconfident and attacked the ball badly, making the tunnel tragic and giving the Socceroos the momentary advantage.

Fortunately for the goalkeeper of the hydrocalides, Kevin Álvarez returned to match the cards with a cross shot before the complicity of the Australian goalkeeper.

Also read: Chivas threatens to fire footballers and coaching staff

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

United Autosports’ Oreca # 22 repeats at the helm of FP3 in Portimao

Interview with the Vampire: Louis will be played by a black actor in the new adaptation of the novel