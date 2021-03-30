Mexican National Team: Luis Romo shows his great commitment to El Tri

Luis Romo is one of the footballers who is going through an incredible moment and his goal is to convince Gerardo Tata Martino from going to the Mexican National Team for the Qatar World Cup 2022, the midfielder from Blue Cross will start against Costa Rica in the last match of the FIFA Date.

“I’m very happy. It is something very precious to me, I really like to be there, to be called to the summons, I have already had a little streak of calls, but I feel very motivated just like the first time. I hope to do my best to earn the coach’s trust and get a job, “he said.

The 25-year-old would never reject a call from El Tri, and Luis Romo has also had outstanding performances with Cruz Azul, but he believes he is still not at his best.

“It is the best showcase for a player. Being competing with the best gives you a lot of reflections. Sometimes the games are not the best, people would like us to have other rivals, but I always want to be there to play ”, he explained.

“I think the quality is similar, what changes a lot is the intensity of the game. If we had a little more intensity and fluidity of the game, the MX League would be Top, but I am aware that training with Tata and with my colleagues from Europe I will become a better player, “he said.

Luis Romo made his debut for Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League game against Bermuda; later, Gerardo Martino called him for friendlies against Guatemala, Holland, Algeria and Japan.

“I started as a central defender, but he gave me more freedom, I have little to know him, perhaps later on he will give me more ease. I am at your disposal, you have to adapt and give your best ”, he concluded.

