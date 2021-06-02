Mexican National Team: Luis Romo reveals his plan to go to Europe in summer

After having won the coveted ninth title in the Closing 2021 of Liga MX with Blue Cross, the midfielder, Luis Romo, you have your plan ready; give its best version in summer with the Mexican National Team and make the leap to the Old Continent.

El Tri de Gerardo “Tata” Martino is in Denver, Colorado, to face the Nations League, where Romo already reported after the final of the Clausura 2021 against Santos Laguna.

“At this moment my personal career is to have a good summer with the National Team and from there hopefully the doors will open to be able to go to Europe and if not wait to see what happens. I would very much like to be in Cruz Azul, with the championship I believe the doors are open to many options and if I continue in Cruz Azul I will seek the two-time championship ”, he declared for W Deportes.

Gerardo Martino already has a full squad to face his Costa Rican counterpart at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next Thursday, June 3, with a history that favors the Mexican squad that has managed to come out undefeated in 29 of the 37 games it has disputed before the ‘Tico’ team.

