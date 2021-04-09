Mexican National Team: Luis Roberto Alves Zague busts Carlos Vela for not going to El Tri

Football

The legend of the Eagles of America, Luis Roberto Alves Zague, assured that going to the Mexican National Team is not something that you can choose whenever you want, referring to Carlos Vela’s decision to go with him National Combined.

“I support Tata Martino’s response to Vela; The selection of your country is not like a menu that you choose when you play, when you don’t, who you play with and who you don’t. The selection is a pride for any soccer player, “he mentioned for Liga MX in South America.

The former Tri player regretted that Vela does not like to play with Mexico, as he considers him the best Aztec footballer after the game of Cuauhtémoc White.

“Unfortunately for Mexico because it is a pity, Vela and I say it with great respect, differentiating his great soccer ability and especially recognized from this last generation, for me the best Mexican soccer player, although Chucky Lozano is already beginning to take these dyes, but After Cuauhtémoc Blanco, without a doubt the one who has taken that role was Carlos Vela, but he has rejected the National Team on several occasions, “he added.

